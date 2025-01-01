Why Your Car’s Windscreen Has THESE Black Dots: What Happens If They Disappear? The answer Will Surprise You!

Purpose Of Black Dots On Car's Windshield: Have you ever noticed the black dots and the dark border around the edges of your car's windscreen? These dots are not just for decoration. They are critical in keeping your car's windscreen functional and safe. These black dots on a car windshield are called frits, and they serve several important purposes, which are explained in the article:

Adhesive Grip: The black border, which gradually dissolves into small dots at the outer edge, helps the adhesive stick better during windscreen installation. It creates a rougher surface for the adhesive to stick better, which ensures the glass stays in place firmly for a long. Frits blocks the sun's rays, preventing the urethane sealant from melting due to high temperatures.

Prevents Cracking: Glass expands and contracts due to temperature changes. The black dots help distribute heat evenly across the windscreen, preventing cracks and damage, which is critical for safety as well.

Sun Protection: The black border and dots help block the sun's glare. They reduce the amount of sunlight entering your car, keeping the interior a little cooler.

What Happens If Frits Are Gone?

If the frits or border start to wear off, several problems can arise:

-- Without the dots, sunlight can directly hit the adhesive, causing it to weaken.

-- The windscreen might not stay as firmly attached, which could lead to safety issues.

-- Uneven heat distribution can make the glass crack more easily, compromising safety and causing financial stress.

In short, these black dots are small but essential. They ensure your windscreen stays secure and lasts longer. Always take care of your windscreen to maintain its functionality and safety.