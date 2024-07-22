Woman On Royal Enfield Vs Angry Bull: Wild Encounter On Road - Watch Viral Video

Woman On Royal Enfield Vs Angry Bull Viral Video: Animals like cows and bulls are usually calm and don't harm people. However, sometimes they do cause injuries to people on the roads. Recently, a video surfaced online showing a bull attacking a woman. The bull repeatedly kicked and stomped on the woman until bystanders intervened.

The video of this scary incident was shared on 'X' by the page 'Ghar ke Kalesh'. In the video, a couple is seen riding a Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle, with a bull chasing them. For some reason, the rider stops the bike instead of speeding away.

The bull approaches the bike and targets the woman. In an attempt to defend herself, she starts hitting the bull. When that doesn't work, she gets off the bike and starts running. The bull chases her, and the rider also runs after them.

Unfortunately, by the time the rider reaches them, the bull has already attacked the woman. The out-of-control bull was continuously kicking the woman, making it a painful scene to watch. In CCTV footage, we see the bull attacking the woman and knocking her to the ground.

Instead of stopping, the bull continued to hit and stomp on her, causing serious harm. There was a lot of panic, and people gathered around the bull attack. Some people tried to find objects to scare the bull away. The rider of the bike also brought something to stop the bull.

Notably, one person brought a stick and started swinging it at the bull. Thanks to his efforts and the woman's partner's help, the bull finally stopped and left the woman alone. The situation seen in the video suggests that the woman might have sustained serious injuries.