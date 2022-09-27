Wrestler Geeta Phogat takes delivery of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, Anand Mahindra says THIS

After a long wait, Mahindra finally started deliveries of the ‘Big Daddy of SUV’ Mahindra Scorpio-N on the first day of Navratri, i.e., September 26. On the very first of the delivery, Wrestler Geeta Phogat, who has brought immense pride and name to India by winning multiple medals at the Olympics, becomes one of the first members to drive Mahindra Scorpio-N home. She has thanked Mahindra Chairperson Anand Mahindra for making such an ‘incredible car’ to which Anand Mahindra has reacted. “What a lovely morning on such a beautiful day.. welcoming our new member on the 1st day of Navratri (Mahindra Scorpio-N ) Thank you so much @anandmahindra Sir for launching such an Incredible Car. Thank you P.P Automotive Pvt. Ltd Karnal for excellent service” read the tweet of Geeta Phogat.

This is a bonus. What a privilege to have you, Geeta, as one of our first customers for the Scorpio-N. We’re basking in your Gold Medal Glory! And we hope our car proves to be as tough as you! @geeta_phogat https://t.co/4njzQuaTD2 September 26, 2022

Anand Mahindra has reacted to her tweet hoping that the 'Big daddy of SUVs' is as tough as she is. "This is a bonus. What a privilege to have you, Geeta, as one of our first customers for the Scorpio-N. We’re basking in your Gold Medal Glory! And we hope our car proves to be as tough as you! @geeta_phogat" read the tweet of Mahindra.

Mahindra plans to deliver a batch of 7,000 units of the SUV in the first 10 days of the delivery commencement from the first day of Navratri 2022. Mahindra earlier opened bookings for the first 25,000 units only with an inaugural price tag of Rs 11.99 lakh and all the 25,000 bookings were booked in a single day. Mahindra will prioritize deliveries of the Z8L trim and the buyers will receive their New Scorpio-N in the first two months starting from September 26.

Talking about the waiting period, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is booked for the next 2 years, and the waiting period varies depending upon the variant and engine-gearbox options booked.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Bookings

The delivery timeline will be communicated for the first 25,000 bookings through CRM channels starting tomorrow, while the customers beyond the first 25,000 bookings will be communicated their estimated delivery period in the next 10 days. The Scorpio-N has been built ground-up on an all-new platform, and it registered a record with over 1,00,000 bookings in under 30 minutes of bookings opening on 30th July 2022.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Specs

The Mahindra Scorpio-N retails with two engine choices - a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine. The SUV can be had with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT, irrespective of the engine you wish to settle down with. Furthermore, it is available with a 4WD layout as an option in select trims.