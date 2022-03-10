Wrong-side driving to attract FIR, vehicle seizure and court appearance: Mumbai Police

In Mumbai, driving in the wrong way can now result in an FIR, and if caught, violators can also be charged with rash or negligent driving. Moreover, the offenders will now be required to appear in court and their vehicles will be impounded.

The newly appointed Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey shared this information on Facebook live during a public interaction session. He said, “Those caught driving in the wrong direction will be booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code or Motor Vehicles Act,”

Further, he said some motorcycles are being raced on JJ and BKC flyovers, and that a drive would be launched to catch these violators. He also said, “The violator not only poses a threat to themselves but also to pedestrians and other motorists. Be prepared for a long haul if one is caught violating the rules.”

Under Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, Mumbai Police has already caught 36 violators of wrong side driving and a FIR has been issued against all violators. There is now a court appearance requirement for those who drive on the wrong side of the road, as before it was just Rs. 200 for wrong-side driving offenses.

When the traffic light is long and there is a lot of traffic, people often use the wrong lane. In addition, people use the wrong lane simply because they do not want to travel a kilometre or two to make a U-turn.

