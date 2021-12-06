हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yamaha

Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi-sports scooter launched in new Metallic Black paint, priced at Rs 1.29 lakh

With the addition of the new colour, the Yamaha Aerox 155 will be available in 3 colours now – Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion and Metallic Black. 

Yamaha Aerox 155 Metallic Black

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. has announced the launch of Aerox 155 maxi-sports scooter in a new shade of Metallic Black. The new Metallic Black colour version of the Aerox 155 is priced at Rs 1,29,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). As per the Japanese two-wheeler brand, the colour option has been added to give the maxi-sports scooter an even more aggressive look and aerodynamic body lines that are inspired by ‘R-Series’ motorcycle range. 

With the addition of the new colour, the Aerox 155 will be available in 3 colours now – Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion and Metallic Black. The Aerox 155 is powered by a new generation 155cc Blue Core engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Mated to a CVT transmission, the liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor produces a max power output of 15 PS at 8,000 rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500 rpm. The Aerox 155 also gets a Smart Motor Generator System for quiet engine starts, whereas the Stop & Start System boosts fuel efficiency.

On the feature front, the Aerox 155 gets LED headlights and a tail light with 12 compact LEDs, a Single Channel ABS, 14-inch wheels with 140 mm rear tyre, Bluetooth Enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Y-Connect App, 5.8-inch Multi Information Display, 24.5 Litre under seat storage and an external fuel lid.

Yamaha Motor India earlier forayed into the maxi-scooter segment with the launch of the Aerox 155 maxi-scooter at the same price as the Metallic Black shade scooter at Rs 1,29,000 (ex-showroom, India). In addition to the standard colors, the new Yamaha Aerox 155 is also available in Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Editions.

