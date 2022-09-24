Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition launched in India priced at Rs 1.41 lakh

Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition launched in India with a price of Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch of this new edition of the scooter comes as a part of the Japanese automaker's plan of bringing the MotoGP editions of all of their products. It is to be noted that these special editions of the vehicles come with a slightly increased price tag, and the same thing goes with the Aerox 155. The MotoGP edition of the scooter costs Rs 2000 more than the simple version. The scooter, with multiple upgrades, justifies the increased price tag that the scooter gets.

The upgrades in the Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition are mostly cosmetic. To mention a few of them, the scooter gets a black colour with blue and green highlights. Moreover, the livery has been kept in sync with the racing graphics in the form of Monster Energy decals on the front apron, visor, rear panels, side panels, and mudguard. With this launch, the scooter will be available in four colour options Racing Blue, Metallic Black, Grey Vermillion, and the MotoGP edition.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition gets tubeless tyres mounted on 14-inch alloy wheels. The rear tyre is 140/70, while the front one is 110/80. A 230 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum brake are both used for braking. The front brake also has a single-channel anti-lock braking system.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 has multiple features to complement its looks like a front pocket, a USB port for charging smartphones, a 24.5-liter boot, a multi-function key switch, a side stand cut-off, and an external fuel lid. It also has an LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamps and an LED tail lamp.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 as evident by the name is powered by a 155cc, liquid-cooled engine taking inspiration from the Yamaha R15. The engine churns out 14.79 bhp of power and a peak torque of 13.9 Nm. The engine works in combination with a CVT automatic transmission.