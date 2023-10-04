Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 Receives Two New Colours Ahead Of Festive Season

In continuation with its brand campaign, ‘The Call of the Blue’, Yamaha has announced another exciting update on one of its popular offerings in the Indian market - FZ-S FI V4. The model will now be available in two new shades - Dark Matte Blue & Matte Black. The price of FZ-S FI V4 in these two new colours is Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the festive season around, the introduction of new color schemes in FZ-S FI V4 is expected to boost sales for Yamaha and make a stronger connect with the FZ customers across India. Now, the customers have a wide array of choices to select including the colours available in FZ-S FI V4 Deluxe - Metallic Grey, Majesty Red, and Metallic Black.

Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 Specs

The FZ-S FI V4 will retain the existing features and specifications of the model which offers 149 cc engine producing 12.4 PS of peak power @ 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of peak torque @ 5500 rpm, Traction Control System (TCS), single channel ABS in the front with a rear disc brake, Multi-function LCD instrument cluster, an LED headlight, a tyre hugging rear mudguard, lower engine guard and Bluetooth Enabled Y-Connect App that provides a host of convenient features

Yamaha R3 & MT-03

Well, the company is also preparing to launch two new offerings in the 300 cc segment - R3 and MT-03. They are powered by a 321 cc, twin-cylinder engine that is capable of producing a peak power output of 42 PS at 10,750 RPM and max torque of 29.6 Nm at 9,000 RPM. Channelling power to the rear wheel is a 6-speed gearbox, which comes with a slipper clutch. The suspension setup comprises USD forks on the front with 130 mm travel, while the rear end is suspended by a mono-shock with 125 mm travel. For braking duties, R3 and MT03 will use a 298 mm rotor on the front and a 220 mm rotor on the rear. Furthermore, tyre sizes are 110/70-R17 on the front and 140/70-R17 on the rear.