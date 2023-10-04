Honda City Elegant Edition, Honda Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India: Price, Specs, Features

Honda Cars India has announced the launch of festive editions namely ‘Elegant Edition’ of its mid-size sedan Honda City and ‘Elite Edition’ of its popular family sedan Honda Amaze. These distinctive editions in limited volumes will be offered in both Manual Transmission (MT) and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and based on the V grade of Honda City and the VX grade of Honda Amaze. These editions come with an enhanced premium package and are offered in all colour options. Talking of prices, the Honda City Elegant Edition is priced at Rs 12.57 lakh for the MT variant and Rs 13.83 lakh for the automatic trim. The Honda Amaze Elite Edition’s MT and AT grades are priced at Rs 9.04 lakh and Rs 9.86 lakh, respectively.

The company has also rolled out special festive offers on other variants of City and Amaze under the ‘The Great Honda Fest’ for its customers across India. During these festive promotions, customers can avail a host of attractive offers while purchasing their favourite Honda car across all authorised Honda dealerships till October 31, 2023.

Speaking on the introduction of the festive editions, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing & Sales at Honda Cars India Ltd said, “As we gear up for the festive season, our focus has been to enrich our models with a distinct premium package which will appeal to our discerning buyers. The new editions of City and Amaze aim to offer enhanced styling and convenience with added features at an attractive price.” “Festivals give us a reason to celebrate and always have a special place in our lives. In addition to the launch of these new limited editions, we have also rolled out exciting offers and promotions on other variants of City and Amaze to make the new car purchase more rewarding for all our customers,” he added.

Honda City ‘Elegant Edition’ highlights:

Based on V grade in MT and CVT

Trunk Spoiler with LED

Wireless Charger (Plug and Play type)

Front Fender Garnish

Elegant Edition Seat Cover

Sleek Step Illumination

Elegant Edition Badge

Leg Room Lamp

Honda Amaze ‘Elite Edition’ Highlights:

Based on top-grade VX in both MT and CVT

Trunk Spoiler with LED

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Display in Honda Connect App)

Front Fender Garnish

Comfortable Front Armrest (Sliding Type)

Anti Fog Film on ORVM

Elite Edition Seat Cover

Elite Edition Step illumination

Elite Edition Badge

Tyre Inflator