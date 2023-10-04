Honda City Elegant Edition, Honda Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India: Price, Specs, Features
Limited edition models of the Honda City and Amaze are introduced by the carmaker in the country, right ahead of the festive seasons. Here'a all about them.
Trending Photos
Honda Cars India has announced the launch of festive editions namely ‘Elegant Edition’ of its mid-size sedan Honda City and ‘Elite Edition’ of its popular family sedan Honda Amaze. These distinctive editions in limited volumes will be offered in both Manual Transmission (MT) and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and based on the V grade of Honda City and the VX grade of Honda Amaze. These editions come with an enhanced premium package and are offered in all colour options. Talking of prices, the Honda City Elegant Edition is priced at Rs 12.57 lakh for the MT variant and Rs 13.83 lakh for the automatic trim. The Honda Amaze Elite Edition’s MT and AT grades are priced at Rs 9.04 lakh and Rs 9.86 lakh, respectively.
The company has also rolled out special festive offers on other variants of City and Amaze under the ‘The Great Honda Fest’ for its customers across India. During these festive promotions, customers can avail a host of attractive offers while purchasing their favourite Honda car across all authorised Honda dealerships till October 31, 2023.
Speaking on the introduction of the festive editions, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing & Sales at Honda Cars India Ltd said, “As we gear up for the festive season, our focus has been to enrich our models with a distinct premium package which will appeal to our discerning buyers. The new editions of City and Amaze aim to offer enhanced styling and convenience with added features at an attractive price.” “Festivals give us a reason to celebrate and always have a special place in our lives. In addition to the launch of these new limited editions, we have also rolled out exciting offers and promotions on other variants of City and Amaze to make the new car purchase more rewarding for all our customers,” he added.
Also Read - Hyundai Verna Scores 5-Star Safety Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Honda City ‘Elegant Edition’ highlights:
Based on V grade in MT and CVT
Trunk Spoiler with LED
Wireless Charger (Plug and Play type)
Front Fender Garnish
Elegant Edition Seat Cover
Sleek Step Illumination
Elegant Edition Badge
Leg Room Lamp
Honda Amaze ‘Elite Edition’ Highlights:
Based on top-grade VX in both MT and CVT
Trunk Spoiler with LED
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Display in Honda Connect App)
Front Fender Garnish
Comfortable Front Armrest (Sliding Type)
Anti Fog Film on ORVM
Elite Edition Seat Cover
Elite Edition Step illumination
Elite Edition Badge
Tyre Inflator
Live Tv