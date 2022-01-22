Delhi govt installs nearly 400 EV charging points across 170 location

To promote electric vehicles and make the facilities easily accessible, the Delhi government has now made 377 charging stations covering 170 locations. This move might signify a step toward promoting more environmentally friendly means of transportation.

The Delhi government has launched its first electric bus and signed an agreement with the CESL to install charging and battery swapping stations for two, three and four-wheeler electric vehicles at cluster bus depots of its Transport Department. Each charging and battery swapping facility will be installed at 14 locations. Each will include six charging points, three of which will be for two and three-wheelers, while three points will be meant for four-wheelers.

To encourage commuters to switch to electric vehicles, the Delhi Government launched a dedicated one-stop website to promote and adopt Electric Vehicles in the city. Through this website, the AAP Government aims to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience to the public and give all helpful information making it easier for the users to purchase an Electric vehicle.

"The Website is developed as a distinctive modern website to provide all the required information to the potential EV consumer and make it interactive to suit the needs and aspirations of the consumer by being responsive for mobile devices and intuitive to easily find information to visitors" the Delhi government said in a statement.

The website's main features will give information on charging stations like their location, type of charger needed, and charging points. "As the Charging stations are growing each day in Delhi, the website will provide real-time updated numbers to the users," it said.

Besides, it will inform about the EV calculator. This function provides the visitor with an estimate of the fuel savings on his choice of electric vehicle in comparison to an equivalent conventional vehicle while enabling the consumers to make a rational choice and identify the cost reduction that an EV can provide considering the maintenance and operation cost of an EV is far lesser than that of a conventional vehicle. Under the EV research, the portal will help buyers get information about all registered EV models without running from pillar to post.

Academicians and EV enthusiasts who wish to explore more about the Delhi EV Ecosystem can log in to study the sales and uptake of EVs in Delhi in real-time. The EV Dashboard continuously updates the information on the total sales of EVs in Delhi. Along with featuring the recent notifications circulars that the Delhi Government will issue, the website will gather feedback and register any grievances or requests from various stakeholders impacted by the Policy.

With inputs from IANS

