TVS Ronin Scrambler to launch in India tomorrow: Things you need to know

TVS Motorcycles is ready to add a new model to its family of two-wheelers in the form of TVS Ronin, the bike is scheduled to be launched in India tomorrow. But right before the launch of the newest model from the manufacturer, the critical details of the bike were leaked on the internet. Earlier, this model was expected to be a cruiser bike with the name Zeppelin but as per the latest revelation, the new Ronin will be a scrambler motorcycle. This is the first time TVS is bringing a model like this to the Indian two-wheeler market. Based on the information leaked earlier, here are things you should know about the latest scrambler.

TVS Ronin: Design

Based on the images leaked on the internet the TVS Ronin gets a design of a Scrambler Motorcycle with a hint of cafe racer elements on its body. The front end of the bike gets a classic-looking round headlight. Furthermore, the new scrambler gets a tear-drop-shaped fuel tank, flat side panel, and single-piece seat. Moving to the rear-end the bike gets a grab-rail and tail-light right where the seat ends. At the core of it, the bike has a blacked-out engine and a covering to protect the engine. In addition, the new TVS Ronin will be available in a dual-tone paint scheme.

TVS Ronin: Price

Based on the information leaked earlier, the TVS Ronin Scrambler Motorcycle is expected to be priced at around Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the price of the bike can be a bit more than this because the engine on the bike is not specified yet.

Also read: Upcoming TVS Ronin motorcycle leaked ahead of launch: Check price, design and more

TVS Ronin: Features

The new scrambler from TVS is to get multi-spoke alloy wheels, covered with dual-purpose tires. Moreover, the bike is expected to get a round instrument cluster with features like TVS Smart Xconnect Bluetooth cluster for connectivity.

TVS Ronin: Engine

The new Scrambler is expected to get a 125-cc engine however, this is not confirmed yet. Based on rumors going on the internet the bike might get a 225-cc engine as in the Apache.