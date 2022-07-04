Yamaha R15 V3S launched in India at Rs 1.60 lakh, gets new Matte Black colour

On a much awaited request of customers, Yamaha launches R15 V3S in a new matte black colour priced at Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The Yamaha R15 V3S is now available in two colours - Matte black and old racing blue. The new look enhances the sporty looks of the motorbike as even the alloy wheels are painted in black.

The company may soon introduce two new colours for the ’practical’ avatar of the bike. Though there is no confirmation about the red colour edition but customers are eagerly waiting for it.

The design and specifications remain mostly the same. The engine comes with BS6-complaint 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, four-valve fuel-injected engines that makes 18.34 bhp and 14.1 nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The bike further features dual channel Anti-lock braking system (ABS), 1.4mm wide rear tyre, twin-pod LED headlight and taillight, dual horn, multi function LCD instrument cluster with gear shift indicator, and unibody seat. The bike further comes with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) and Assist & Slipper (A&S) clutch system.

