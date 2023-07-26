Yamaha R3, MT03 To Launch In India By Late 2023; Will Rival KTM RC 390, Duke 390

Yamaha is once again set to enter the premium quarter-litre motorcycle segment with R3 and MT03 motorcycles. The brand currently has just single-cylinder motorcycles on sale in the country. In an attempt to upgrade its line-up, the company has recently showcased both Yamaha R3 and MT03 bikes to its dealers. While it is contemplating launching larger MT07 and R7, chairman Eishin Chihana has confirmed the launch of smaller R3 and MT03. The launch will happen by the end of this year. With these motorcycles, Yamaha will rival the likes of the KTM RC 390 and Duke 390.

Yamaha R3, MT03 - Design

The Yamaha R3 will go against fully-faired motorcycles like the Kawasaki Ninja 300 and 400, along with KTM RC 390. It draws styling inspiration from the larger R1. The styling takes a familiar approach here. The R3 comes with clip-on handlebars like the R15 to offer an aggressive rider’s triangle. The MT03, on the other hand, is a street naked with an upright riding stance. The tail section of both motorcycles is nearly identical, but the MT03 misses out on fairing on the front.

Yamaha R3, MT03 - Specs

Mechanically, both motorcycles are similar. They are powered by a 321 cc, twin-cylinder engine that is capable of producing a peak power output of 42 PS at 10,750 RPM and max torque of 29.6 Nm at 9,000 RPM. Channelling power to the rear wheel is a 6-speed gearbox, which comes with a slipper clutch. The suspension setup comprises USD forks on the front with 130 mm travel, while the rear end is suspended by a mono-shock with 125 mm travel. For braking duties, R3 and MT03 will use a 298 mm rotor on the front and a 220 mm rotor on the rear. Furthermore, tyre sizes are 110/70-R17 on the front and 140/70-R17 on the rear.