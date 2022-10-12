Yamaha RX100 to return in India? Here's what's the new model can get

Yamaha RX100 is one of the popular classic bikes in the Indian market and has been liked by enthusiasts for its performance as well as stylish design. However, the bike was discontinued because of its 2-stroke engine. But it continued to remain a popular vehicle; even after 24 years of stopping production and sales, the bike is still in demand. Considering the same, Yamaha is planning on bringing back the classic motorcycle to the Indian market. However, the bike's reincarnation is still under doubt, considering the other dimensions of the launch, like the name's legacy.

Eishin Chihana, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India, in a statement to Hindu Business, stated, "We want to bring back the RX100 brand, but there are two points — RX100 is a two-stroke engine and complying with the BS6 engine is impossible now. But, certainly, giving the name to a new model is in our plan. Having said that, once we put the RX100 on a brand/some aspiring model … the reincarnation with modern styling/ flavour is a big challenge. We have a plan, but we should not use the RX100 name so easily … it will ruin the image. RX100 cannot be a quick plan/decision … it should be an impactful package with a powerful engine and design."

It is to be noted considering the BS-6 norms; the Yamaha RX100 can not be launched in India. Hence, the bike needs a new engine with fuel-injection technology to be revived in the country. Moreover, considering the changes and updates needed, the bike can be launched around 2026 based on the rumours and reports surrounding the classic motorcycle.

Furthermore, the company revealed its plans to venture into the electric vehicle segment and launch a new electric vehicle in India. The company might launch an electric scooter to make a debut in the Indian electric two-wheeler market. Although, it remains to be seen what changes the company might make to revive the Yamaha RX100 name.