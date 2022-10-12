Citroen C5 Aircross and C3 owners to get BIG festive discounts on services and spares

Automotive brands are trying their best to encash the ongoing festive season period in a way or the other. While carmakers have been offering massive discounts on their models to boost sales, French carmaker - Citroen, has taken a different route to please its existing consumers and share a benefit of the ownership as a part of the festive season celebration. The company is offering exciting offers and big discounts as a part of its service campaign, which will last for a month’s duration. Starting from October 15 onwards, the Citroen’s service campaign will come to an end by November 15, 2022. Customers may visit Citroën L’Atelier workshops in 20 cities for additional details about the festive service campaign.

During the month-long campaign, customers can avail offers like:

Assured Gift for Service Visit

Up to15% off on car care treatments including exterior/interior enrichment, underbody anti-rust treatment

Up to 20% off on selected C5 Aircross SUV accessories & merchandise

Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India, says, “With the festive season now in full swing, Citroën India will continue to focus on delivering high-quality customer experiences as it always has. We are thrilled to introduce the brand’s first-ever, month-long festive service camp for our customers. The campaign will offer an opportunity to customers to have their vehicles inspected by our trained technicians and avail of attractive value-added services & packages.”

Alongside, the company is offering discounts on the Citroen C5 Aircross as well, which has recently received a mid-cycle update. The refreshed model comes with a fresh-looking nose that gets a set of new headlamps with dual-element LED DRLS and a reworked front bumper. Also, the SUV now uses a satin blue finish around the functional air vents on the front bumper. On the inside, it now features a new layout for the centre console and infotainment screen. However, the 2.0L oil burner and 8-speed AT remain unchanged. Talking of prices, the Citroen C5 Aircross facelift retails from Rs 36.67 lakh, ex-showroom.