Yamaha YZF R125 gets new Sports Pack with multiple aesthetic updates

Yamaha has given the YZF-R125 a sportier persona with the introduction of the all-new Sport Pack. The new package for the entry-level sports bikes is launched in the European market as part of its Genuine Accessories range. The already sporty motorcycle gets an edgier and sporty look when in the new pack. It is to be noted that the bike is a close rival of the KTM RC 125 in the international market.

The new sports pack adds a lot to the bike's aesthetics, but the performance remains the same. Giving a completely different appearance to the front part gets a taller windscreen with a smoky tint for more appealing looks. The new windscreen adds to the aerodynamics of the bike while also providing protection to the riders against the wind. In addition, the package includes new stickers for the wheels, new turn indicators, an artificial carbon-fibre finish and a newly designed number plate holder, adding to the sporty looks.

The R-125 touches the ground with a 17-inch alloy wheel wrapped in the tires. The front end of the bike gets 41 mm inverted forks with a monoshock at the rear end of the bike. The braking duties are handled by a 292 mm front disc and 220 mm at the rear end of the motorcycle.

The Yamaha YZF-R125 draws power from a 125 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The engine at full capacity gives out 14.5 bhp of power and 11.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine works in combination with a six-speed gearbox equipped with a slipper clutch function.

There is no news on the launch of the bike in the Indian market. However, the Yamaha sells its YZF-R15 in the Indian market, which might be getting a Sports Pack later sometime.