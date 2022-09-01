Those who travelling on the Yamuna Expressway connecting Delhi with Agra will have to pay an increased toll tax starting today, September 1. At the 74th board meeting the controlling authority - Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), it was announced that the toll fares will be hiked on the 165 km-long expressway. The toll rates of the Yamuna Expressway were last increased in 2021. While the expressway often remains in the news due to the speeding vehicles due to its quality construction, this time around, it is taking a spot in the headlines for the increased toll rates, which is now been hiked from 15 paise to Rs 3.25 per kilometer, depending on the vehicle class.

Amount increased on the Expressway

- According to the new hikes, the rate of toll tax for car, jeep, van and other light motor vehicles has been increased from Rs 2.50 per kilometer to Rs 2.65 kilometer

- For light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles or mini buses, it has been hiked from Rs 3.90 per kilometer to Rs 4.15 per kilometer, the YEIDA said in a statement-

- Toll rates for bus or truck increased from Rs 7.90 per kilometer to Rs 8.45 per kilometer, it stated

- Toll for vehicles having three to six axles increased from Rs 12.05 per km to Rs 12.90 per kilometer

- Large size vehicle and bigger vehicles changed from Rs 15.55 per kilometer to Rs 18.80 per kilometer, according to the statement.

Why increase toll tax?

As per YEIDA, the expressway has been upgraded after a safety audit by IIT Delhi team, and has costed the authotiy Rs 130 crore. "The concessionaire of the expressway has spent Rs 130.54 crore in works as per suggestions from the road safety audit of IIT Delhi," the YEIDA said.

Yamuna Expressway importance

The Yamuna Expressway, which quintessentially connects the walled capital city of the country - Delhi to Agra, is a restricted entry expressway, and if nothing else, it has brought down the total journey duration between the two cities to just a couple of hours. Passing through Noida, Greater Noida, the Expressway bypasses the old Delhi-Mathura-Agra highway and the 165 km distance between the two cities can be covered in just 2 hours.