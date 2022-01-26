हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yezdi

Yezdi Roadking India launch confirmed, to rival Royal Enfield 650 Twins

Yezdi has recently made a comeback under Mahindra’s Classic Legends with three motorcycles - the Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster.

A powerful motorcycle, the flagship of Yezdi, is likely to bear the Roadking moniker once again. We expect the Yezdi Roadking to return by the end of 2022 or in early 2023.

According to what we know, no test mules have been spotted of the new motorcycle, which may indicate that it is still in the development stage. Aside from that, the Roadking won't be based on any current bikes. Our expectation is, however, that it will use the engine found in the recently launched BSA Goldstar. The engine has a 652 cc, 2-overhead-cam, single-cylinder, 4-valve configuration. Furthermore, the engine comes with liquid cooling and produces a maximum power of 45 hp and peak torque of 55 Nm. BSA uses a 5-speed slipper clutch gearbox.

There is very little information on the upcoming Yezdi Rroadking. Yezdi is expected to make sure that the Roadking retains a retro look and feel. However, there will be some modern touches as well. Bluetooth, navigation with turn-by-turn directions, LED lighting, and a digital instrument cluster are just some of the features.

Read also: Anand Mahindra reacts to farmer’s insult who came to buy Bolero

Yazdi Roadkings will compete against Royal Enfield 650s. Additionally, Royal Enfield will launch more motorcycles that have 650 cc engines. It is likely that Yezdi Roadking will be priced around Rs. 2.7 lakhs ex-showroom.

Tags:
YezdiRoadkingBSAMotorcycle
