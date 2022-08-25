Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has launched two new colour schemes in the Yezdi Roadster range. The new colour options are called Inferno Red and Glacial White. While these paint schemes will be seen on fuel tanks in a gloss finish, a lustrous Obsidian Black theme runs across the motorcycle. As per Yezdi, these new paint options are christened as “Fire & Ice”. Talking of prices, with the new colourways, Yezdi Roadster will retail at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.01 lakh, ex-showroom. Other motorcycles in the brand’s line-up - Scrambler and Adventure, however, will miss out on the new paint options.

Presenting the two new additions to the Roadster family, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Classic Legends, said, “The Yezdi Roadster has been a phenomenal success for us in terms of attracting riders into our Kommuniti. It has been one of our most popular models since its launch and has already given countless adventures and experiences to its riders across the country, staying true to its true-blue Roadster character. The new Inferno Red and Glacial White colours infuse new energy into our Roadster range and will make it stand out even more, attracting more riders into its fold.”

“What remains unchanged is the ultimate ‘Roadster’ experience that this motorcycle offers. The Yezdi Roadster is the perfect manifestation of a classic ‘Roadster’ motorcycle with its naked, well-proportioned form and a potent engine mounted in a capable chassis to deliver the ultimate rush over city runs or long highways sojourns,” he added.

On the powertrain front, the Yezdi Roadster comes powered by a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC single cylinder 334cc engine that delivers peak power of 29.7 PS at 7300 rpm & peak torque of 29 Nm at 6500 rpm.

The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission that comes with a standard assist & slipper clutch for smoother shifts. The motorcycle rides on a dual cradle chassis, and the braking is handled by a 320 mm disc up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear armed with dual channel ABS by Continental.