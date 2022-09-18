'You're not Cheetah…’ Delhi Traffic Police creates awareness for overspeeding with a TWIST, netizens react

PM Narendra Modi yesterday, on September 17, released eight African Cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. As part of the first-of-its-kind transcontinental mission, a special customized Boeing 747-400 jumbo aircraft landed in Namibia to get Namibian Cheetahs back to Indian territory after being extinct for over 70 years. As Delhi traffic police have been on a roll with its memes to promote road safety through its social media campaign, this time as well Delhi traffic police left no stone unturned. To spread awareness about overspeeding and its repercussions, Delhi traffic police took to Twitter but with a twist.

Delhi Traffic police tweeted a short video of a Cheetah running at its best speed, where it mentioned ‘Only speed we admire is Cheetah’s If you Overspeed you might get a welcome at our police station’ read the text on the video. “Remember, you are not Cheetah!” read the caption of the tweet. Netizens soon took over the comments sections with positive and humourous remarks.

To bring down road crashes in the country, the Delhi traffic police have been trying everything in their power, from creating awareness through memes to Delhi Traffic Police on September 14 launched a drive to intensify road safety awareness in the national capital. As a step to push people to wear rear seat belts, Delhi traffic police issued a challan to a total of 17 people with a penalty of Rs 1,000 on the first day of the special drive.

The traffic police conducted checks on Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place in central Delhi to ensure compliance. The drive comes after former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry (54) died in a road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district on September 4. According to police, Mistry, who was sitting in the rear, was not wearing a seatbelt.