Zee Auto Awards 2022: Nitin Gadkari's BIG announcement, says 'Government plans to REDUCE ticket of DOUBLE...'

In the second edition of Zee Auto Awards Union Minister of Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari made a BIG announcement where he stated that the government plans to increase the number of double-decker buses to promote tourism in India. Hence, to make it more accessible for the public, Gadkari stated that the government also plans to reduce the cost of tickets for AC double-decker buses. At the second edition of Zee Auto Awards, Nitin Gadkari also focused on how the government is working on promoting tourism in the country and plans to connect important tourist places along with important religious places through roads.

Nitin Gadkari has made the impossible possible as now commuters can travel from Delhi to Meerut in just 40 minutes, Delhi-Jaipur in 2-3 hours and so on. The Union Minister dreams of making an 'E-highway' from Delhi to Jaipur to reduce carbon emissions. "We are making green highways and with this we are going to increase tourism in the country," Nitin Gadkari said in Zee Auto Awards 2022. Further, the Minsiter pointed out that new tunnels are being constructed too.

A few months ago, India's first electric double decker AC bus made by Switch Mobility reached Mumbai. Two new electric buses, including the first air-conditioned double-decker bus in the country, joined the fleet of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). Switch mobility is an electric vehicle brand of the India's commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland and the company has already delivered over 100 electric double decker buses in UK.

A single-decker electric bus for app-based premium bus service and a double-decker air-conditioned bus was launched at a function held at NCPA in south Mumbai in August 2022.