Zee Auto Awards 2022 LIVE updates: Check Winners, Nominations, Nitin Gadkari’s speech, panel discussion, and more here

Zee Auto Awards 2022 LIVE updates: Here are all the live proceedings of the event with panel discussions, categories, nominations, winners, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's speech.

Following a fantastic first edition, the Zee Auto Awards are back to honour the best launches from the Indian automotive industry. We examine all automobiles from the previous year, whether four-wheelers or two-wheelers, based on their design, accessibility, practicality, performance, and, of course, value for money. As we celebrate the best of the automotive industry in 2022, we hope to grow bigger and better. The act of sieving is being persuaded with the assistance of a jury capable of comprehending the world's fourth-largest automotive market by valuation. We share all the LIVE updates of the award show as it proceeds with all the minor details.

01 November 2022
17:57 PM

The stage is complemented by vehicles like Mercedes-AMG EQS, BMW 1000 RR, and Suzuki Katana on its side.

17:49 PM

The stage is all set, and the event is set to begin shortly.

