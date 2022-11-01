topStories
Zee Auto Awards: When Will India get its 1st Hydrogen Car? Nitin Gadkari answers

In the current scenario, Hydrogen is produced via three methods - Black Hydrogen, Brown Hydrogen and Green Hydrogen, Gadkari said while speaking at the Zee Auto Awards.

Nov 01, 2022

Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari today said that India is all set to manufacture Hydrogen cars and a process for the same has been started. In the current scenario, Hydrogen is produced via three methods - Black Hydrogen, Brown Hydrogen and Green Hydrogen, Gadkari said while speaking at the Zee Auto Awards. Black Hydrogen is produced with the help of coal; Brown Hydrogen is produced with the help of petrol and the Green Hydrogen is produced by water, the minister added.

"For this, we need electrolysers. They are used in separating Hydrogen from Oxygen. India has the maximum electrolysers in the world," Gadkari said.
On a lighter note, Gadkari said that even his wife didn't believe that a car can be run from the water energy. "That's why, I decided to travel in a hydrogen car," Gadkari said.  
According to Gadkari, India will get hydrogen cars within two years. "We will try to make Hydrogen available at a Price of Rs 80/kg. A can will go upto 400 km in kg," the minister added.

