Zomato CEO Buys India’s First Aston Martin DB12; Know All About This Super Tourer

Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, a leading doorstep food delivery service, has recently received the keys to his Aston Martin DB12. The DB12 was introduced to the Indian market by Aston Martin towards the end of the previous year, boasting a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 4.59 crore. Goyal's acquisition marks the inaugural delivery of the DB12 in India, adding a new jewel to his automotive collection. Deepinder Goyal’s acquisition of the Aston Martin DB12 adds another jewel to his already impressive lineup of luxury cars. Among his collection are renowned models such as the Porsche 911 Turbo S, Ferrari Roma, Lamborghini Urus, and Porsche 911 Carrera S. Read here to know more about the Aston Martin DB12.

Aston Martin DB12

The Aston Martin DB12 boasts a Mercedes-Benz-sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, delivering an output of around 680 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, this powerhouse of an engine propels the DB12 from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds, promising an exhilarating driving experience on both highways and canyons.

Design and Features

The Aston Martin DB12With an exterior that is 80 per cent new compared to its predecessor, the DB12 boasts a sharper look, highlighted by its massive front grille and redesigned headlamps with a three-piece DRL setup. The interior is equally impressive, featuring a modern and sophisticated layout adorned with dual-tone leather upholstery and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The redesigned centre console and digital instrument gauge cluster add to the vehicle's allure, combining aesthetics with functionality seamlessly.