1,577 units of Mahindra Thar diesel variant recalled: Know recall reason, process, and cost of parts replacement

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday announced that it is going to recall batch of 1,577 units of its Thar diesel variants.

M&M said that the recall is for proactive inspection & replacement of camshaft, manufactured between September 7 and December 25, 2020 for only limited days of manufacturing, on a batch of 1,577 units of its Thar diesel variants. The company said that the this is also in compliance with SIAM’s voluntary code on vehicle recall.

Why are these Mahindra Thar diesel variants being recalled for the specific dates

M&M said that a machine setting error at the supplier’s plant, on specific dates, may have affected camshafts in some engines of the Mahindra Thar diesel variants and hence the company has proactively engaged in this limited recall and offered inspection and subsequent rectification.

How will these Mahindra Thar diesel variants be recalled and what will be the cost?

The Thar customers will be individually contacted by the company. The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost, the company added.

M&M had in January announced that effective (January 8, 2021), the prices of its range of Personal and Commercial vehicles increased by around 1.9%, resulting in an increase of Rs 4,500 - Rs 40,000, depending on the model and variant.

Live TV

#mute

In the case of All New Thar, the current price increase will be effective for all bookings done between December 1, 2020 and January 7, 2021. All fresh bookings for All New Thar, effective January 8, 2021, will have prices as applicable on the date of delivery, the company had said.