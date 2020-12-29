2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with Bluetooth enabled SmartXonnect launched

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Tuesday introduced the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with Bluetooth enabled TVS SmartXonnect in Bangladesh. This is the first-of-its-kind two-wheeler connected cluster technology in the country, the company said.

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes with new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps that offer best-in-class long-range light penetration and an enhanced spread, TVS said. It also gets performance radial tyres with increased traction, control, stability and durability.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle gets advanced engine 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine, that churns out 16.05 PS at 8000 RPM and 14.8 Nm at 6500 RPM. The engine is mated to a 5-speed super-slick gearbox that offers a precise and powerful riding experience. Along with these features, the motorcycle continues to delight with a racier signature exhaust note.

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series will be available in three colours namely, Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black. It will be available across two variants, namely, single disc and rear disc.

TVS SmartXonnect

TVS SmartXonnect technology is displayed on the racing console of the motorcycle and connected to an exclusive mobile application. This cutting-edge Bluetooth enabled system showcases a range of race analytics to help riders review their riding stance and style. TVS Apache enthusiasts can now access race telemetry, assess their lean angle and obtain information through the handlebar switch. The cluster also provides ease-of-ride options such as turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alert, low fuel warning, and assist.