2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift with ID.3 design elements launched, check other features

Volkswagen has finally unveiled its sixth-generation Volkswagen Polo facelift that looks pretty stylish and sporty from every angle, courtesy of ID.3 design elements. Volkswagen has unveiled the Polo facelift in international markets.

Looks of 2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift

The yet-to-be-launched Volkswagen Polo comes with a new dual-beam headlight which is conjoined with an LED DRL strip that runs across the grille. In the rear, the car comes with brand new split-LED taillights and a new VW and Polo logo that looks absolutely than previous models. The all net bumper in the car gives it a more aggressive new look. A new design for the alloy wheels makes the car classier than ever.

As far as the interiors are concerned, the Volkswagen Polo Facelift sports a new flat-bottom steering wheel and a gear lever with P-R-N-D-S engraved on it and shifter mode.

For infotainment, Volkswagen is offering an optional 9.2-inch display, besides the 6.5-inch unit standard one. There is also an 8.0-inch instrument panel and touch-based climate control inspired by Golf.

Features of 2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift

2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift is likely to boast impressive driver assistance features, advanced connected technology, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, wireless charging, keyless entry, push-button start, among others, according to a report by carandbike.

The hatchback will come with travel assist autonomous driving feature that allows adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance. The car is packed with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine that is also present in its previous editions. You can also buy the TSI turbo-petrol engine option.

Depending on the variant, the power output of the car will range from 78 bhp to 108 bhp. The upcoming Volkswagen Polo Facelift’s gearbox comes with options such as manual or dual-clutch automatic transmission in the international market.

