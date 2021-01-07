हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

Activa scooter model crosses 2.5 crore customers-mark in India: HMSI

The Japanese two-wheeler maker had first launched Activa in India in 2001 when the scooter demand in the country was on the wane.

Activa scooter model crosses 2.5 crore customers-mark in India: HMSI

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said its Activa scooter model has crossed 2.5 crore customers in the domestic market.

The Japanese two-wheeler maker had first launched Activa in India in 2001 when the scooter demand in the country was on the wane.

"Activa has now created a new first as the only scooter brand in the history of Indian two-wheeler industry to achieve 2.5 crore customers-mark," Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

It took the Activa brand 15 years to achieve the initial 1-crore customers in 2015 and just five years to cross 2.5 crore customers, it said.

"Since 20 years, Activa has been at the forefront of technological innovation, sometimes even decades before it became the industry norm," said Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and Chief Executive, HMSI.

The company attributed the growth in its Activa sales to technological advancements that positioned the scooter as a ?pioneer? in the two-wheeler industry.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter IndiaHMSIHonda Activa
Next
Story

MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition launched in India: Check price, features and more
  • 1,03,95,278Confirmed
  • 1,50,336Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M32S

Trump supporters create ruckus in Washington for 5 hours, furore in U.S. parliament