All-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched as India's most fuel-efficient petrol car, Prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Celerio in India at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (Ex-showroom). The new Celerio is India’s most fuel-efficient petrol car with a certified mileage of 26.68 kmpl. India’s largest carmaker earlier opened pre-bookings for the new Celerio at an initial payment of Rs 11,000. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available in 7 variants and here is the variant wise pricing of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio-

Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXI MT – Rs 4.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXI MT – Rs 5.63 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXI AMT – Rs 6.13 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXI MT – Rs 5.94 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXI AMT – Rs 6.44 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXI+ MT – Rs 6.44 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXI+ AMT – Rs 6.94 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, Delhi

The Celerio was first launched in 2014 in India and replaced the A-Star. Interestingly, the new Celerio somewhat mimics the A-Star design language with the round design theme. It gets Dynamic 3D Organic Sculpting and the front fascia sports an all-new radiant grill with chrome accents combined with an aggressive headlamp unit design. The All-New Celerio will be available in an array of 6 colours including two new colours – Solid Fire Red and Speedy Blue along with Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, and Caffeine Brown.

Inside the cabin, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets a 17.78cm (7 inch) SmartPlay studio infotainment system with smartphone navigation, first in segment engine push start with smart key, Pollen type AC filter, 12 safety features and hill hold assist function. The boot space is rated at 313-litre, which is 40 percent more than previous gen Celerio.

The new Celerio is an all-new product from Maruti Suzuki after a long time and is powered by the next-gen K-Series K10C Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Stop. The engine is a 1.0-litre unit with MT and AMT gearbox options. It produces 67 bhp and 89 Nm of torque.

Maruti also sells the Celerio X with added body kit in India. With the arrival of the new Celerio, Maruti Suzuki has discontinued both previous-gen Celerio and Celerio X. In India, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio doesn’t have any direct competition. However, cars like Renault Kwid Climber and Hyundai Santro are the indirect competition to the new Celerio.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The All-New Celerio ticks all the boxes of customer expectation with an unmatched driving experience, unrivalled fuel-efficiency and a host of features that offers comfort, convenience, and safety at an attractive price. The first generation Celerio introduced and democratized the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) two-pedal technology. We are confident that the All-New Celerio with its advanced features, stylish new design, and next-gen powertrain will further appeal to the urban customers and bring the much-needed excitement in the market.”

