Anand Mahindra decides to gift a customised SUV to Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara

Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra is the most generous person when it comes to giving gifts to Olympians who brought respect and glory for India. India's Avani Lekhara has now become the first woman to win a Paralympic gold medal. She won this gold medal in the women's 10m Air Rifle Standing (SH1) event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

As and when wishes started coming in from across the country, industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted about a special gift for the shooter.

Mahindra in a tweet announced that the company will dedicate its "first-ever customised sport utility vehicle (SUV) for those with disabilities" to shooter Avani Lekhara. With the tweet, Anand Mahindra added that the idea for such a vehicle was presented to the automobile industry by the President of the Paralympic Committee of India, Deepa Malik.

Mahindra tweeted, "A week ago, Deepa Malik suggested that we develop SUV for those with disabilities. Like the one she uses in Tokyo. I requested my colleague Velu, who heads Development to rise to that challenge. Well, Velu, I'd like to dedicate & gift the first one you make to Avani Lekhara."

Mahindra's decision was welcomed with a grand applause on social media. Reacting to the tweet, one user said, “Wish there were many more of your kind to give a level playing field for our special children to excel in their chosen fields.”

“A fantastic welcome move,” said another user.

Avani Lekhara has set a new Paralympic record with a score of 249.6. This is not the first time Mahindra has announced a reward for an athlete. Earlier this month, Mahindra announced that he will gift recently launched SUV, XUV 700 to Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

