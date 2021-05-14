हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aprilia

Aprilia launches SXR 125 at Rs 1.15 Lakh in India, check booking options and features here

Aprilia has launched the bookings for its newly launched scooter SXR 125 in India. The Italian two-wheeler maker is retailing the scooter at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Prices of the scooter may differ in different cities. 

The SXR 125 is based on Aprilia SXR 160. The latter scooter was launched in December last year at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.26 lakh. The scooter is available in Matt Black, Glossy White, Matt Blue and Glossy Red.

You can book an Aprilia scooter for just Rs 5,000 from the company’s website. You can also book the website by visiting Aprilia dealerships. 

Features of Aprilia SXR 125 

Aprilia SXR 125 is powered by an engine that comes with a three-valve air-cooled unit. The engine is capable of generating a power of 9.5 hp and torque of 9.2 Nm. Notably, the same engine powers the Aprilia SR 125.  

However, when it comes to looks, the Aprilia SR 125 appears to be identical to the SXR 160 scooter. The Aprilia SR 125 comes with identical bodywork to SXR 160, and also sports a similar-looking identical headlamp design. The headlamp of the scooter is an all-LED unit and its design takes inspiration from the latest design language being followed by Aprilia worldwide. 

The scooter also offers features such as a USB charging port, Bluetooth connectivity system, digital instrument cluster, telescopic front forks, and monoshock suspension at the back. The 12-inch alloy wheels provide the scooter with a unique look.  

For safety purposes, Aprilia SXR 125 comes with a Combi-brake System (CBS), which usually come with scooters having engines bigger than 150cc. 

 

