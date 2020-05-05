Ashok Leyland records nil production, sales for the month of April 2020

New Delhi: Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said it sold no units for the month of April 2020 amid the nationwide lockdown.

“We write to bring to your kind attention that based on the directive given by the Government of India (GOI) for closure of activities to control COVID -19 pandemic, the Company suspended its production across all its factory locations since March 24,2020 (the all India lockdown date announced by GOI),”the company said in a BSE filing.

In view of the above, the manufacturing activities and the Company's dealerships across India, remained affected and recorded nil production and sales, for the month of April 2020, it added.

The company had sold a total of 13,626 units in the domestic and export markets in April 2019, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.