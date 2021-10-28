Bajaj Pulsar 250 to launch in India today (October 28) - Watch it live here [video]

Bajaj Auto, the country's largest two-wheeler maker will launch a new Pulsar in the country today on October 28. Bajaj earlier teased the new Pulsar and it is speculated that the bike will be called Bajaj Pulsar 250 F, much like the Bajaj 220 F, wearing a semi-faired front-end. However, Bajaj has not unveiled the official name as of now and will reveal the specs, price, and name at today's event.

"After 20 years of thrilling the world, we're not slowing down. To celebrate two decades of the brand that redefined sports motorcycling not only in India but also in the world, we're ready to unleash the next wave of thrill. To answer all your burning questions of when is Pulsar launching its new bike, we're presenting to you an all-new - bigger, badder, and stylish version of Pulsar. Pulsar Maniacs, it's time for you to get ready with your riding gear as the new Pulsar bike will be unveiled on 28.10.2021," reads Bajaj Pulsar's youtube channel.

As for the teaser video, it reveals much of the bike's exteriors giving us cues on how the new motorcycle would look like. It gets a semi fairing with fairing-mounted rearview mirrors, split seats, telescopic front forks, LED DRLs, and projector headlamp. As per previous reports, the Bajaj Pulsar 250 is expected to come in three variants --naked or NS250, fully faired RS250 and semi-faired 250F, though there's no confirmation from the manufacturer itself.

The launch of the all-new Pulsar has been delayed by several months owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, several times the bike has been spied testing on the roads. The new Bajaj Pulsar will be powered by a new 250cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine paired to a six-speed gearbox. Among the other features will be single-disc brakes on both ends, dual-channel ABS, and a fully digital console with smartphone connectivity.

