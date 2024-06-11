Big Hit To Tata Nexon, Slips Out Of Top 5 SUVs In May

Tata Nexon Sales In May 2024: The Nexon has consistently been the highest volume-generating SUV for Tata Motors. However, it has now been surpassed by the Tata Punch, which has become the company's best volume generator and the country's best-selling SUV. In May 2024, the Tata Punch topped the list of best-selling SUVs, while the Tata Nexon did not make it into the top five.

Top-5 Best-Selling SUVs In May 2024

-- 1. Tata Punch- 18,949 Units

-- 2. Hyundai Creta- 14,662 Units

-- 3. Maruti Brezza- 14,186 Units

-- 4. Mahindra Scorpio- 13,717 Units

-- 5. Maruti Fronx- 12,681 Units

Unfortunately, the Tata Nexon slips out of the list, which was once a top-selling SUV. In May 2024, Nexon experienced a 21% YoY decline in sales, dropping from 14,423 units in May 2023 to 11,457 units in May 2024, pushing it out of the top 5 SUV list in May. However, it manages to stand at 6th position. It is now the second best-selling SUV of Tata Motors after Punch.

Tata Nexon Details

The Nexon prices range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and are available in four broad variants- Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless. It comes in 7 color options- Calgary White, Daytona Grey, Pure Grey, Fearless Purple, Flame Red, Creative Ocean, and Atlas Black. It rivals with the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300.

It gets both petrol and diesel engine options- a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol that generates 120PS/170Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 115PS/260Nm. The petrol engine comes with 4 transmission options– 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, and a new 7-speed DCT. Whereas, the diesel engine can be had with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AMT.