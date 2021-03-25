BMW M 1000 RR launched in India, sprints from 0-100 Km in 3.1 seconds

New Delhi: BMW Motorrad India has launched the all-new BMW M 1000 RR – the first M model from BMW Motorrad in India.

The all-new BMW M 1000 RR has been priced at Rs 42 lakh while the BMW M 1000 RR Competition will be available at Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom price).

The BMW M 1000 RR is available in Light White, Racing Blue Metallic and Racing Red colours.

The all-new BMW M 1000 RR is the first M model from BMW Motorrad and is based on the BMW S 1000 RR. The M RR is slim and slender from the front with its characteristic split face, the black matt T-shaped fresh air flap and the new M winglets. It has integrated LED headlights, asymmetrical colour arrangement and Multifunctional instrument panel – the TFT display.

The all-new BMW M 1000 RR is fitted with a newly developed water/oil cooled 4-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 999 cc. It is based on the BMW S 1000 RR engine, which has been comprehensively modified as a high-performance racing engine. It generates a peak output of 212 hp (156 kW) at 14,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 113 Nm at 11000 rpm to deliver supreme level of engine power. The M RR sprints from 0-100 Km in 3.1 seconds and can achieve maximum speed of 306 km/h.

The all-new BMW M 1000 RR is available as a basic version and optionally with the M Competition Package that convert this super street bike into a weekend racetrack machine. The M Competition Package includes – M GPS-lap trigger, Passenger Kit, Pillion Seat Cover, Carbon Pack (M Carbon Front and Rear Mudguard, M Carbon Upper Fairing Side Panel, M Carbon Tank Cover, M Carbon Chain Guard, M Carbon Sprocket Cover), M Billet Pack (M Engine Protectors, M Brake Lever Folding, M Brake Lever Guard, M Clutch Lever Folding, M Rider Footrest System).