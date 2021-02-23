BMW R 18 Classic cruiser bike with massive 1,802 cc engine hits Indian roads

New Delhi: BMW Motorrad India has launched the all-new BMW R 18 Classic in India.

The all-new BMW R 18 Classic ‘First Edition’ has been priced at Rs 2.4 lakh. The centerpiece of the all-new BMW R 18 Classic is a newly developed air/oil cooled two-cylinder boxer engine – the most powerful boxer in series production by BMW. The massive 1,802 cc engine resulting from a 107.1 mm bore and 100 mm stroke. It produces an output of 91 hp at 4,750 rpm. The maximum torque of 158 Nm is already available at 3,000 rpm, with more than 150 Nm available at any time from 2,000 – 4,000 rpm. This elemental pulling power is combined with a full, resonant sound.

The classically designed circular instrument with integrated display is enclosed in a metal housing with decorative chrome ring. The ‘BERLIN BUILT’ inscription on the face reinforces the bike’s origin. The state-of-the-art LED headlights ensure superior visibility on all roads. The sickle shaped graphical LED daytime running light further enhances the hallmark BMW Motorrad heritage face. Starting from the steering head, the central frame tube and swingarm top frame tubes visually form a continuous line that functions as a central design feature. In combination with the swingarm down tubes, which are also aligned with the frame down tubes, this gives the R 18 Classic a distinctly flat, elongated and muscular appearance.

The BMW Motorrad ergonomic triangle consisting of distance to handlebar–seat and the ‘mid-mounted foot peg’ position is traditionally the key factor that offers an active and upright seating position.

A single-disc dry clutch transmits the torque to the transmission. For the first time, it is designed as a self-reinforcing anti-hopping clutch, thereby eliminating unwanted rear wheel hop. The constant mesh 6-speed transmission is in a dual-section aluminum housing and is designed as a 4-shaft transmission with helical gear pairs. The gearbox input shaft with lug dampers drives the two gearbox shafts with the gear wheel pairs via a countershaft. A reverse gear is available as an optional

The all-new BMW R 18 Classic sports a double loop steel tube frame. The rear swing arm surrounds the rear axle transmission in authentic style. The suspension elements deliberately dispense with electronic adjustment options. Instead, a telescopic fork and a directly mounted central suspension strut with travel-dependent damping and adjustable spring preload ensure superior wheel control and better suspension comfort. The braking system consists of a twin disc brake at the front and a single disc brake at the rear in conjunction with four-piston fixed callipers.

The all-new BMW R 18 Classic offers three standard riding modes – ‘Rain’, ‘Roll’ and ‘Rock’ to suit individual rider preferences. In ‘Rain’ mode, throttle response is gentler and riding dynamics allow a high safety over slippery road surface. In ‘Roll’ mode, the engine offers optimum throttle response while riding dynamics achieve ideal performance on all roads. ‘Rock’ mode allows riders to tap into the full dynamic potential - throttle response is very spontaneous and direct, while Automatic Stability Control allows a little more slip.

The all-new BMW R 18 Classic brake system is equipped with the well-established BMW Motorrad Integral ABS (partially integral) that adapts the distribution of brake force between the front and rear brakes to the dynamic wheel load distribution and the load state. In addition, the dynamic brake light signals function warns following traffic in two stages when the brakes are applied sharply and in the event of an emergency brake manoeuvre.