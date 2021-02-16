BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX launched in India, accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in just 6.3 seconds

New Delhi: BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX was launched in India on Tuesday. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the new ‘SportX’ petrol variant of the BMW X3 is available at dealerships from today onwards.

The BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX is available at Rs 56.50 lakh. Customers who book the car online through BMW Online Shop before 28 February 2021 mid-night, will enjoy early-bird benefits worth up to Rs 1.50 lakh. The benefits include BMW Service Inclusive Package and exclusively curated BMW Accessories Package. The BMW Service Inclusive covers all maintenance work, including any BMW Original Parts and oil requirements for 3 year/ 40,000 kms. The BMW Accessories Package will include the BMW Display key, 2.5 PM air filter, LED door projectors and universal wireless charger.

The BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX boasts of a harmonious exterior proportions, powerful contours and gives extreme emphasis on width of the front and rear view. It has LED headlamps with extended contents, Black High Gloss elements on the radiator grille bars, two-tone underbody protection, air-breather and the classically designed 18” light-alloy wheels. On the inside, the Sensatec upholstery, Fine-Wood Trim with Pearl Chrome Finisher and Galvanic application on controls give a very sophisticated feel. Panoramic sunroof, Ambient lighting with welcome light carpet and Automatic 3 zone A/C, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with touch functionality, digital instrument cluster with analog dials, Hi-Fi loudspeaker, Parking Assistant and Apple CarPlay / Android Auto are among the premium features.

The new BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX is available in Mineral White, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire and Phytonic Blue. The range of fine upholstery combinations includes Sensatec Canberra Beige and Sensatec Black.

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX produces an output of 185 kW / 252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km / hr in just 6.3 seconds. The eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts.



BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, in the BMW X3 monitors the driving situation constantly and is quick to respond. The compact, low-weight and efficient all-wheel-drive system distributes the engine’s power between the front and rear axle exactly to suit the driving situation and the surface. Adaptive suspensions, electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/locks (ADB-X)’, extended ‘Dynamic Traction control (DTC)’, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain.