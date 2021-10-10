Booking Mahindra XUV700? Think again as waiting period could cross 1 year

New Delhi: Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most awaited SUVs in the Indian auto market. The Indian carmaker early this week opened the bookings for its yet-to-be-launched four-wheeler that was unveiled last month.

Within few hours of the bookings, the car broke so many records. In the just first hour, the car recorded 25k bookings, and the car was already sold out in two hours. Within three hours, Mahindra sold 50k cars of the XUV700.

The company is taking Rs 21,000 as booking fees. This means that the company has already raked in Rs 105 crores in 50,000 bookings that were recorded in just three hours.

Overall, the company sold Mahindra XUV700 worth Rs 9,500 crores or $1.26 billion. Till now, no Indian car has achieved this feat in bookings in the Indian auto industry in three hours.

Coming to delivery update, the company has so far not released any update related to when all customers will receive the delivery of the four-wheeler. However, Mahindra will start the deliveries of the XUV 700 from the last week of November 2021.

However, the delivery for individual customers has not been updated. The company is reportedly planning to reveal the individual delivery date after consulting an external consulting firm.

Both Mahindra and the third party firm will create an algorithm-based delivery process for the delivery of Mahindra XUV 700. The delivery, however, will be on a first-come and first-serve basis. Also Read: Major setback for Dream11! Gaming app suspends operations in Karnataka after FIR

Going by the demand, the delivery could take more than a year for a few customers, according to a report by Rushlane. Moreover, the ongoing semiconductor shortage could further impact the delivery timings of the upcoming XUV 700. Also Read: Upcoming IPO: Radiant Cash Management Services file draft papers for initial offer

Live TV

#mute