हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dream11

Major setback for Dream11! Gaming app suspends operations in Karnataka after FIR

Dream11 is one of India`s most popular gaming apps. The app has now ceased its operations in Karnataka. 

Major setback for Dream11! Gaming app suspends operations in Karnataka after FIR

New Delhi: Dream11, one of India`s most popular gaming apps, has suspended operations in the southern Indian state of Karnataka after a complaint was registered against its founders claiming it was in violation of a new state gambling law.

Police records on Saturday showed a case has been registered in India`s tech capital Bengaluru, in Karnataka, following a complaint by a 42-year-old cab driver who reported it as being operational after a ban on online games involving betting came into force.

"In order to allay our users` concerns, we have decided to suspend operations in Karnataka. This decision is without prejudice to our rights and contentions under law," it said in a statement on Sunday.

Dream11, which provides a fantasy gaming platform for various sports, last year became India`s first gaming startup to be valued at over $1 billion. It has faced legal challenges in the past due to the similarities of fantasy gaming to gambling.

The state law, which came into effect last week, bans online games involving betting and wagering and "any act or risking money, or otherwise on the unknown result of an event including on a game of skill". Also Read: After selling Air India to Tatas, Centre now plans to monetise 3 other AI subsidiaries, Alliance Air

A Dream11 spokesperson said on Saturday that the company is examining its legal remedies, and added that "we are a responsible, law abiding company and will extend our full cooperation to any authorities" Also Read: TCS Recruitment: IT major on a hiring spree, plans to hire 40,000 candidates

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dream11Online gamingKarnataka
Next
Story

TCS Recruitment: IT major on a hiring spree, plans to hire 40,000 candidates

Must Watch

PT9M1S

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praises PM Modi as he completes 20 years in public service