Breaking: Upcoming Kia MPV in India to be called 'Carens', gets 3-row seating

Kia India has unveiled the name of its upcoming MPV, which the South Korean brand is calling a Recreational Vehicle (RV) - ’Carens’. The name Carens, is based on the concept of 'Car + Renaissance'. Kia says that the name signifies the beginning of a new era of cars and with the introduction of Carens, Kia will 'revolutionize the market by creating a new segment for modern Indian families'

In a statement issued, Kia further adds that Carens will address the unmet needs of Indian customers by offering 'innovative and inspiring experiences' that will redefine the family commuting in the country. Basically, Kia Carens will blend practicality with technology to offer a new segment in India, much like what Kia Carnival did in the premium MPV segment, making it a hit among many celebrities and politicians across the nation.

Kia further adds that the Carens will offer a combination of a large family vehicle with the boldness of an SUV, as well as Kia’s signature innovative and smart technology. The Kia Carens is a ‘made in India, made for the world’ product that will be manufactured at Kia's production facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The Kia Carens will make its world premiere in India on 16th December and will be launched in the first quarter of 2022.

Also read: Singer Sonu Nigam buys Kia Carnival premium MPV starting at Rs 24.95 lakh

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India said, “We are really excited to bring our fourth product for the Indian market, the Kia Carens. Kia wants to offer a premium and comfortable family RV that has a three-row seating configuration and features fitting in perfectly with India’s urban lifestyle and road conditions. We are confident that the Kia Carens will prove to be a game changer, and it is all set to shake up a few segments.”

Live TV

#mute