Singer Sonu Nigam buys Kia Carnival premium MPV starting at Rs 24.95 lakh, check details here

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has recently taken the delivery of his brand new Kia Carnival premium MPV. As per the images shared by a dealership from Mumbai, Sonu Nigam can be seen taking the delivery of black coloured MPV along with his family members. The Kia Carnival is the automaker's flagship offering in India and starts at Rs 24.95 lakh for the base variant, going upto Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It's not sure which variant the singer has opted for, but we are assuming the top-spec seven-seater VIP seat variant would have been the singer's choice.

Not only Sonu Nigam, multiple Bollywood stars have bought the Kia Carnival in the past, adding the humble MPV as their everyday vehicle, replacing expensive cars. Amitabh Bachchan, Hritik Roshan are among the celebs buying this MPV. Not only this, recently Telangana govt gifted multiple Carnival MPVs to office bearers.

Kia Carnival was updated recently for the 2021 model and a 6-seater variant was also added. New updates with subtle tweaks to the exterior were made to the MPV. The cosmetic upgrades on the 2021 Kia Carnival include the new 'Kia' logo, heavier silver skid plate, C-Shaped garnish around the LED fog lamp and new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The cabin gets the same layout with leatherette reclining seats, a 10.1-inch rear-seat entertainment system and a smart pure air purifier with virus protection on the top variants. The Limousine and Limousine Plus variants also sport a premium Harman Kardon eight-speaker sound system, electronic parking brake, 10 -way electrically-adjustable driver's seat with ventilation and TPMS.

The Kia Carnival draws power from the 2.2-litre, four-cylinder VGT diesel engine that churns out 197 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed Sportmatic automatic transmission. The Carnival has performed well for the automaker and has become quite the popular choice among large families, bureaucrats, politicians and celebrities. It was also crowned the CNB MPV of the Year 2021.

Sonu Nigam is known for his versatility and has sung some of the most incredible songs of our generation. While singing has been his great passion for the longest time, not many know that Nigam also likes cars and has had some really nice wheels in his garage over the past years. This includes Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A4 and even the DC Avanti.

