Bye-bye long queues at toll plaza! FASTag on Yamuna Expressway from today

New Delhi: The installation of the FASTag along the Yamuna Expressway is being implemented from today (June 15). The much anticipated implementation of the FASTag along the Yamuna Expressway is expected to reduce a lot of hassle for commuters from both sides of the electronic toll collection system.

Vehicle owners can bade goodbye to serpentine queues by using their FASTag to zip through Yamuna Expressway toll plaza. Two FASTag lanes have been reserved on both sides of the Toll plaza. The remaining lanes will continue to accept digital payment or cash for toll fees.

The 165-km-long expressway that connects Noida and Agra is managed by Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) and has three toll plazas Jewar, Mathura and Agra on the route. There will be four FASTag lanes, two on either side of these three toll plazas.

The IDBI shall be the acquiring bank and shall manage toll collection and related processes for the toll plazas of the projects for a period of seven years, a PTI report quoting Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) officials had earlier said.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways had mandated fitment of FASTag in 'M' and 'N' categories of motor vehicles with effect from January 1, 2021.

Category 'M' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers, and the category 'N' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods.

