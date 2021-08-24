Confirmed! All-new Bajaj Pulsar 2021, the "biggest Pulsar" ever made launching in November –Check specs details

New Delhi: The endless wait of Pulsar fans for the launch of the all-new Bajaj Pulsar 2021 would come to end this festive season.

The new-generation Bajaj Pulsar is going to be launched in November this year, Bajaj MD Rajiv Bajaj during an interview to CNBC TV 18 has confirmed. Though Bajaj has shied away from revealing the exact name of the upcoming Pulsar, media reports have said that it could be the Bajaj Pulsar 250. (Also read: Maruti's 4 best-selling cars launching soon in a new avatar –Details here)

Rajiv Bajaj in his interview said that on the 20th anniversary of the Pulsar, in November of this year, the company is going to launch the all-new Pulsar platform, adding that this will be the "biggest Pulsar" ever being made by the company. (Also read -- Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters: From AI speech recognition to onboard sensors, here's looking at top digital features of the e-bike)

This is going to be the "biggest product move in the near future,” Bajaj said.

As per Rush Lane, the Bajaj Pulsar 250 is expected to come in three variants --naked or NS250, fully faired RS250 and semi-faired 250F, though the website has added that these names are not yet confirmed.

The launch of the all-new Pulsar has been delayed by several months owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, several times the bike has been spied testing on the roads.

Rush Lane, citing other reports has said that the new Bajaj Pulsar will be powered by a new 250cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine paired to a six-speed gearbox. Among the other features will be single disc brakes on both ends, dual-channel ABS and a fully digital console with smartphone connectivity.

