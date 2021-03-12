Datsun Redi-Go gets a massive price cut of Rs 45,000, now available at just Rs 2.86 lakh

Japanese automaker Datsun is giving huge discounts on its Redi Go car with total benefits of up to Rs 40,000 on all its cars in India.

The Datsun Redi-Go comes with a total of 6 variants and two petrol engine options. In one of its variants, the company has used a 0.8-litre capacity petrol engine that generates 54PS of power and 72Nm of torque.

While, in the second variant, the company has been given a 1.0-liter capacity engine, which generates 69PS of power and 91Nm of torque. Both these engines have been given 5-speed manual transmission and 5-speed automatic gearbox with a heavy engine.

In terms of the offer, a discount of up to a maximum of Rs 45,000 is being offered on Redi-GO, the entry-level hatchback car of the company. This includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 15,000.

This offer is valid till March 31, which can also vary according to the different locations and dealerships of the country. Many times dealerships also offer some additional discounts on their behalf. The price of this car is between Rs 2.83 lakh to Rs 4.77 lakh.