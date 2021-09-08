Delhi Meerut Expressway commuters to pay hefty penalty for jumping toll plazas without paying fees

New Delhi: If you jump the Delhi-Meerut Expressway Toll plaza without paying the toll fees, be prepared to pay heavy challan for the same. A message for levying of challan will also be sent to your registered mobile number. And if you fail to pay the challan fee within 7 days, you will be liable to pay double the penalty.

If you cross a toll booth without paying toll fees, you will have to pay challan, within seven days. After 7 days expiry period, you will have to pay double the challan fees and four times the fees after you fail to pay the challan within 30 days.

Additionally, without paying penalty you will not be able to make PUC Certificate as well as your vehicle's Insurance.

If you are a defaulter for the second time, i.e, if you cross the toll second time without paying the fee, then you will automatically have to pay double the penalty.

This is for the first time that the Road Transport Ministry is giving authorisation to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for collection of challan in the event of non-payment of toll fees. The road map of the same is also being prepared. As per the new system, toll booth will be replaced by FASTag lanes, and fee will be deducted automatically through FASTags.

This system will first be put in place in the Delhi Meerut Expressway and after successful implementation, it will be panned out across toll plazas and expressways in the country. For the implementation of the new process, the officials of the ministry argued that after the removal of toll booth, there is no way to stop the cars physically, and hence legal options are required for people jumping the payment process.

