Driving licence update: Delhiites can now change name, date of birth in DL, check list of documents required

New Delhi: Delhi residents will now be allowed to change their personal information on driving license, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced on Thursday (September 17). Using the new service, residents will be allowed to change their name and date of birth on their driving licence.

However, licence holders will have to furnish the required documents to make the updation in the driving licence. In a tweet, Gahlot said soon the driving licence holders will be able to apply for corrections in their name and date of birth.

जनता की मांग को ध्यान में रखते हुए परिवहन विभाग ने ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस धारको को लाइसेंस में नाम और जन्मतिथि सही करने का विकल्प देने का निर्णय लिया है। जल्द ही सभी लाइसेंस धारक आदेश में लिखे दस्तावेजो के जरिए लाइसेंस में अपना नाम और जन्मतिथि सही करने के लिए आवेदन कर सकेंगे। pic.twitter.com/B1YjvHIef6 — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) September 15, 2021

The transport department issued an order on September 14 to notify the list of documents that can be used to make changes to the driving license.

The list includes the Aadhaar Card, 10th/ 12th certificates fixate/school leaving certificate with date of birth, passport (if available) and birth certificate issued by the municipal authority for correction in the date of birth.

For a change in the name, the documents that holders can submit include Aadhaar, passport if available, gazette notification, advertisement in the Delhi edition of a national newspaper for the name change, an affidavit issued by a first-class judicial magistrate or a notary.

For women applicants seeking a name change in driving license, they will need to submit an affidavit by a first-class judicial magistrate or a notary, marriage or remarriage certificate, divorce decree or death certificate, as may be the case, and advertisement copy of a national newspaper (Delhi edition) announcing the name change, said the order.