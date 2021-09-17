Google Pixel Fold could launch in late 2021 to rival Samsung Fold 3

New Delhi: As Google is gearing up to unveil the Pixel 6 series, the tech giant may, reportedly, also announce the upcoming Pixel Fold in the fourth quarter this year.

Google is expected to launch its Pixel 6 series on October 19 and has already provided an early look at the duo`s designs and specs but the Pixel Fold was not mentioned to this point, the report said.

According to GSMArena, the Google Pixel Fold will use an LTPO OLED display. A recent report suggests that the Pixel 6 Pro is tipped to feature a display panel with a resolution of 1,440x3,120 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is also expected to come pre-installed with a digital car key application.

Under the hood, the smartphone will come with a Tensor chipset, paired with Mali-G78 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Under the hood, the smartphone will come with a Tensor chipset, paired with Mali-G78 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor, a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide lens and a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto snapper with 4x optical zoom support.

There will be a 12MP Sony IMX663 front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.