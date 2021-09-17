हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold could launch in late 2021 to rival Samsung Fold 3

As Google is gearing up to unveil the Pixel 6 series, the tech giant may, reportedly, also announce the upcoming Pixel Fold in the fourth quarter this year.  

Google Pixel Fold could launch in late 2021 to rival Samsung Fold 3
Image Source: Macrumors

New Delhi: As Google is gearing up to unveil the Pixel 6 series, the tech giant may, reportedly, also announce the upcoming Pixel Fold in the fourth quarter this year.

Google is expected to launch its Pixel 6 series on October 19 and has already provided an early look at the duo`s designs and specs but the Pixel Fold was not mentioned to this point, the report said.

According to GSMArena, the Google Pixel Fold will use an LTPO OLED display. A recent report suggests that the Pixel 6 Pro is tipped to feature a display panel with a resolution of 1,440x3,120 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. (Also Read: Prices of all Hero motorcycles and scooters to be increased up to Rs 3,000 from September 20)

The smartphone is also expected to come pre-installed with a digital car key application.

Under the hood, the smartphone will come with a Tensor chipset, paired with Mali-G78 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor, a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide lens and a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto snapper with 4x optical zoom support. (Also Read: Ola S1, S1 Pro booking: Ola Electric mops up Rs 600 crore in sales, sold 4 scooters in one second at peak)

There will be a 12MP Sony IMX663 front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Google Pixel FoldGooglePixel 6 seriesSamsung Fold 3
Next
Story

Law firm files lawsuit against Apple for 'defective' M1 MacBook display

Must Watch

PT44S

Special Coverage: Watch 'Chalo Jeete Hain' tonight at 8 PM, a film on PM Modi's struggle