Elon Musk confirms spaceship like Yoke steering for the upcoming electric Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Inc, the US based electric vehicle maker and the world's most valued auto brand revealed the Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup prototype in 2019, stating that the truck will be launched in 2022. Tech billionaire Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla Inc has now confirmed that the Tesla Cybertruck will have a yoke steering wheel. When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck prototype in 2019, it featured a butterfly steering wheel, or a "yoke" wheel, as can be seen in modern-day aircrafts and spaceships.

Not only this, the Tesla Model X also features a Yoke steering wheel, but has been receiving flak from safety watchdogs. According to Electrek, Musk also said that the electric pickup truck will be a "technology bandwagon". The CEO mentioned that the Cybertruck will bring a lot of new technology. "Cybertruck will reach far into a post-apocalyptic future and bring that technology to now," Musk said.

The report said that it was not that big a deal since the vehicle was still only a prototype and production is still in the future. But, Tesla brought the yoke steering wheel to the production versions of the refreshed Model S and Model X. Tesla is expected to bring the Cybertruck to the market by the end of next year, but Musk said that he will give a product roadmap update early in 2022.

Tesla Cybertruck will become the first ever electric pickup truck once launched and has been gaining a lot of eyeballs due to its metal body design inspired from post apocalyptic movies. Apart from Tesla, Rivian and other EV startups are eyeing the raising interest in the electric pickup truck segment and plans to launch their own iteration of EVs in coming years.

