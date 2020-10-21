EMI at just Rs 789 per lakh/month, Tata Motors giving bumper financing offers for its cars

New Delhi: Country's leading automotive brand Tata Motors has announced collaboration with HDFC Bank, offering exciting finance offers for its passenger vehicle customers. This includes EMI as low as Rs 789 per lakh per month and choice to customers of any 3 months every year, where he/she can pay minimum EMI.

In a bid to make their products more accessible while contributing to the enthusiasm of this year’s festive season, the Company has introduced 2 new schemes in association with the Bank – the ‘Gradual Step Up Scheme’ and the ‘TML Flexi Drive’ scheme. Available till the end of November 2020, these offers can be redeemed on the entire New Forever BS VI range of cars and SUVs along with the company’s EV range.

Gradual Step Up Scheme

Under this scheme, customers can now avail EMI options as low as Rs 799 per lakh per month, depending on the product and variant at an attractive interest rate. As per the scheme, the EMI payments gradually increase over a period of 2 years depending on the payment convenience of the buyer. This scheme will help customers fast track their buying process, in turn making personal mobility available to all at pocket friendly rates.

Scheme 2 – TML Flexi Drive

According to the Flexi Drive scheme, the option to the consumer is to choose any 3 months every year, where he/she can pay minimum EMI (INR 789/- per lakh per month, depending on the product and variant) as per his/her convenience. The above scheme will help the customer map their EMI payment properly so that they can tide over the high outflow months easily, giving the customer the flexibility and power to choose.

Key Highlights:

EMI per lakh per month starting as low as Rs 799 at attractive rate of interest.



Flexible EMI options available.



Up to 100 percent ex-showroom funding on the entire PV range.



Loan tenure of up to 5-years.



Schemes available on all passenger vehicles.

The Company is providing up to 100% ex-showroom financing on the entire PV product range under both schemes. Furthermore, to avail these offers, customers can reach out to their nearest Tata Motors dealer or through an HDFC Bank branch and register their interest in buying a Tata car, the company said.