Fancy registration numbers fetch bumper earning for RTO! 0001 sold for Rs 5 lakh, 0009 for nearly Rs 2 lakh

New Delhi: The craze for fancy registration number has really augured well for the Regional Transport Office of Indore which have made bumper income from the VIP numbers. 0001 registration number sold for 5 lakh 21 thousand 0009 number sold in 1 lakh 82 thousand people increased the craze for VIP numbers

Vehicle owners have constantly shown immense interest for unique car numbers. The craze around these numbers are usually based around people's date of birth, astrologically significant numbers, auspicious number, lucky number to name a few.

This is not the first time that people have shown their craze for fancy registration number. Unique car numbers have been sold at large sums of money in the past too. For instance, in 2017, a VIP car bearing "0001" was auctioned off for Rs 16 lakh in Delhi while the series was sold for Rs 12.50 lakh in 2014 and Rs 12.10 lakh in 2015 in the national capital.

Delhiites can now infact make payments online for the fancy numbers of their vehicle as the Transport Department has decided to do away with the existing system of depositing a draft after completion of the e-auction process. After the e-auction of a fancy number is over, allotment letter would be sent to the applicant's email-id. Once the process is complete, he or she was required to deposit the fee for the allotted number through a draft at Regional Transport Offices (RTO), and in the process had to make rounds of the department.

