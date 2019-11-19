Festive boost: October vehicle registration up four percent

New Delhi: In a positive sign for the auto industry, vehicle registration in October rose by 4 percent on a year-on-year basis, largely on the back of festival demand, showed the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA).

Although the overall record was positive, registration of commercial vehicles registered a de-growth of 23 percent. Registration of personal vehicles rose by 11 percent in October, compared to a year-ago period and that of two-wheelers and three-wheelers were up 5 percent and 4 percent.

"October vehicle registrations finally show a positive momentum with the biggest two festivals of Navratri/Dussehra and Diwali being in the same month. Attractive offers boosted the overall positive mood of the buyers," a FADA statement said.

The overall inventory also declined last month. The inventory of personal vehicles saw a marginal drop reaching the "ideal mark ", the statement said.

Average inventory for personal vehicles was in the range of 25-30 days, down from 30-35 days in September, and that of commercial vehicles to 40-45 days, from 50-55 days in the previous month.

Commenting on the performance, FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale said: "PV inventory, already at reasonable levels, has further reduced and now almost at the recommended level with all our principals taking strong and positive steps towards stock reduction. CV inventory also reduces although with retails continuing to be weak, further wholesale regulation is required to reach FADA`s 21 days recommended levels.

"Heading into the unknown territory of BS-VI transition, more needs to be done towards inventory reduction to avoid dealer losses. October retails were in the positive, giving a much-needed respite to the auto industry, especially our dealer community, after months of de-growth," he said.